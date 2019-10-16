Gray man leads police on chase











What began as a complaint of a Gray man creating a disturbance on Higgins Branch Road last Thursday, ended after the suspect led Kentucky State Police on a high-speed chase around the neighborhood as he drove through several back yards on a motorcycle.

Cody McFarland, 30, was arrested on multiple charges following the incident that began and ended at the same residence.

Troopers were called to the scene at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The caller had told Knox County dispatchers that McFarland was hitting people and vehicles and firing a handgun into the air.

Trooper Michael Wilson stated in the arrest citation that as he turned onto Higgins Branch Road, the suspect, later identified as McFarland, turned in front of him and drove off at a high rate of speed.

“As he turned right, he almost laid the bike over, before over correcting and going up a small hill toward a residence almost striking a male subject standing in a driveway before the motorcycle went airborne as he came back off the hill in front of me back onto Higgins Branch Road,” Wilson stated.

When Wilson activated his lights and siren, he stated that McFarland accelerated as he went down the road, looking back over his shoulder as he attempted to flee.

Wilson continued the pursuit, noting he reached speeds of 80 mph.

“The pursuit went for approximately a half mile before the violator turned off the roadway and began driving through the back yards of residences as I stayed on the roadway,” Wilson stated noting that McFarland returned to the residence on Higgins Branch Road, jumped off the bike and attempted to run inside.

Additional troopers were on the scene and took him into custody.

As the troopers attempted to handcuff him, McFarland reportedly screamed, ‘No! Kill me!” Wilson stated noting that he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Above violator stated that he had drank, ‘about a half a pint,’” McFarland stated.

McFarland was charged with speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, disregarding a stop sign, failure to comply with helmet law, and license to be in possession.