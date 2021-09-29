Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Gray man, Crittenden woman await sentencing for W’burg, Pineville bank robberies

Posted On 29 Sep 2021
A Gray man and a Crittenden woman, who pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery, are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22 in U.S. District Court in London. Each could potentially receive up to 40 years in federal prison.

