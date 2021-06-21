Gray man charged with shooting at father











A Gray man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly firing a handgun into the ground near his father.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies charged Orlando D. Gray, 22, with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies were called to the residence on Ky. 6 at approximately 3:55 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance involving shots being fired.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said that, upon speaking the victim, they learned that a verbal altercation had escalated when Gray fired a 9 mm handgun into the ground near the victim.

Gray was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.