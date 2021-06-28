Gray man charged with indecent exposure outside north Corbin motel











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Gray man found naked and intoxicated outside a north Corbin motel had to be tazed after he attempted to flee from and then fight with deputies Sunday night.

Harold E. Eaton, 44, was charged with first-degree indecent exposure, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police and, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest citation, deputies were called to the scene off of Exit 29 at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report of a naked man in the back parking lot.

Deputy Brent France stated that when he arrived on the scene, he located the suspect, later identified as Eaton, attempting to enter the motel.

Upon checking Eaton’s identity, France stated that dispatchers informed him that Eaton was wanted in Knox County for failing to appear in court on a charge of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

“I asked (Eaton) to place his hands behind his back and he refused and attempted to flee on foot,” France wrote adding that after a short pursuit and several warnings to stop, he used his tazer to subdue Eaton.

Eaton was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputy Brian France assisted at the scene.