Gray man charged with endangering four-year-old











A Gray man was arrested Saturday night after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies found his four-year-old child walking along U.S. 25E near Barbourville.

Darrell Myrick, 62, is facing one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said that deputies were called to the scene after a call came in of the child walking along the roadway.

“The caller advised the child was walking on the white line of the sound bound lane of U.S. 25E and was nearly struck by a vehicle,” Stewart said.

Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson responded to the scene they got the child off of the roadway.

Upon speaking with the child, the deputies learned where he lived and took him to the residence.

Stewart said Myrick told the deputies that he had been left in charge of the child while the mom was away.

Myrick was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

The child was returned to the custody of the mother when she returned. The incident was reported to Child Protective Services.