Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Gray man charged with endangering four-year-old

Posted On 21 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Gray man was arrested Saturday night after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies found his four-year-old child walking along U.S. 25E near Barbourville.

Darrell Myrick, 62, is facing one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said that deputies were called to the scene after a call came in of the child walking along the roadway.

“The caller advised the child was walking on the white line of the sound bound lane of U.S. 25E and was nearly struck by a vehicle,” Stewart said.

Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson responded to the scene they got the child off of the roadway.

Upon speaking with the child, the deputies learned where he lived and took him to the residence.

Stewart said Myrick told the deputies that he had been left in charge of the child while the mom was away.

Myrick was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

The child was returned to the custody of the mother when she returned. The incident was reported to Child Protective Services.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Gray man charged with shooting at father

Posted On 21 Jun 2021
, By
0

One arrested in Corbin stolen lumber case

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
, By
0

Corbin man arrested after ‘dap’ leaves woman unconscious

Posted On 31 Mar 2021
, By
0

Series of separate drug busts take 2.5 pounds of meth off area streets

Posted On 24 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal