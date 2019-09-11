Gray man charged with assault in connection with Saturday night shooting











A Gray man is facing a first-degree assault charge after admitting to police that he shot a man in the neck Saturday.

Kentucky State Police arrested Dennis R. Medlin, 58, at his residence on Hazel Fork Road at 10:48 p.m.

Police were called to the scene in response to a complaint that a male subject, identified as Joe Elliott has sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.

Detective Aaron Frederick wrote in the arrest citation that Medlin shot Elliott with the .22-caliber revolver.

The incident began at approximately 10:45 p.m. when Elliott arrived at Medlin’s residence in the truck driven by Jerry Smith.

“According to Mr. Medlin’s statements, he knew Joe Elliott to be a ‘dope head and thief’ and did not want him around,” Frederick wrote in the arrest citation.

Medlin retrieved the pistol from his residence, came up to the truck and ordered Elliott to leave.

When Elliott remained in the truck, Medlin reportedly fired one round into the backseat area of the truck.

“Mr. Elliott attempted to exit the truck on the passenger side when Mr. Medlin fired one more round striking Elliott,” Frederick stated. “Mr. Elliott left the passenger side of the truck exiting the drivers side, then ran down the driveway screaming for help.”

Elliott was later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

When questioned by police, Medlin reportedly told them he initially thought Medlin was getting out of the truck to fight.

“Mr. Elliott did not make any verbal threats or possess any weapons according to statements from Medlin,” Frederick wrote.

Medlin is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.

Should he post bond, Medlin will be subject to home incarceration.

Medlin has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to return to Knox District Court at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a Knox County grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.