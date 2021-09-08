Previous Story
Gray man arrested again in connection with church copper theft
Posted On 08 Sep 2021
Comment: 0
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a local man in connection with the theft of copper plumbing from a Gray church last month, making the second time he has faced such charges, locally.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us