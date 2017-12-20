Gray man accused of violating his parole













Knox County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a Gray man Monday who is wanted for violating parole in Tennessee.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said Sheriff Mike Smith and Sergeant Carl Bolton went to a residence on Hazel Fork Road off of U.S. 25E where Kenneth McMurray, 42, was reportedly located.

While McMurray was not there at the time, Stewart said Smith received information approximately two hours later that McMurray had returned.

“Deputies Claude Hudson and Sam Mullins rushed the residence and apprehended Kenneth as he attempted to flee on foot,” Stewart stated.

Stewart stated that McMurray had been sentenced to serve six years in a Tennessee prison after being convicted of burglary and theft of property charges in April 2011.

McMurray was paroled in July 2016 and the arrest warrant was issued in Sept. 2016.

In addition, McMurray was served with a 2009 bench warrant out of Knox County for failure to pay $3,000 in restitution following a criminal mischief conviction.

Deputies reported finding a syringe inside McMurray’s pocket as they searched him Monday.

McMurray was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.