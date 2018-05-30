Gray man accused of trying to steal not one, but two vehicles













A Gray man was arrested Friday after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say he tried to take a vehicle, only to be stopped by the owner last Friday night.

Deputies arrested Jerry R. Mosley, 42, in a parking lot off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the business about 7 p.m. in response to a complaint that an individual, later identified as Mosley, had allegedly attempted to steal a parked vehicle only to have the owner pull him out of the vehicle.

“He then traveled across the road to another business where he attempted to open the door of another vehicle,” Acciardo said noting he was pulled out of that vehicle as well.

Deputy Rick Cloyd responded to the call, taking Mosley into custody on charges of theft of a motor vehicle of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1 million and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Mosley is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 cash bond.

Mosley is scheduled to be arraigned today in Laurel District Court.