By Staff

A two-vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries Monday, June 5.

Auburn Payne, 19, of Adamsville Tenn., was traveling south on US 25 E when she lost control of her 1998 Volvo S70.

While attempting to stop at the traffic light at the junction of US 25 E and Highway 223 in Gray, Payne’s vehicle skidded into the side of a 2013 Ford Fiesta, driven by Tyler J. Hollin, 19, of Corbin, who was going through the intersection and had the right of way.

Hollin was transported by EMS to Baptist Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. Payne and her passenger were not harmed.