Grand Opening: W.D. Bryant celebrates its newest edition, Outdoor Solutions

Posted On 19 Mar 2021
W.D. Bryant is celebrating the grand opening of its newest edition, Outdoor Solutions, on March 19 and 20.

The store is offering special promotions during the grand opening event.

Outdoor solutions has a variety of products ranging from lawn and gardening tools and products to grilling and patio essentials.

W.D. Bryant in Corbin is located on South Main Street. The store is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.

