BREAKING NEWS

Grand jury issues felony assault indictments against three

Posted On 18 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted three people for felony assault – all of whom were involved separate incidents – and one person for felony strangulation while returning its monthly report Monday morning.

The News Journal