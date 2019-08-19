Grand jury indicts Rucker for murder











A Woodbine man, who allegedly killed his girlfriend in May, fled the scene, and spent 44 days on the run before being apprehended on July 4, has been indicted for murder by the Whitley County Grand Jury.

The grand jury handed down a three-count indictment Monday morning charging Nicholas Rucker, 38, with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

On May 22, Rucker allegedly killed Vicki S. Conner, 57, inside a residence where they were staying at 814 Highway 1064.

He fled the scene, and was apprehended on Independence Day outside a home in Knox County near Corbin.

For additional information see Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.