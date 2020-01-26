Grand jury indicts four people in connection with two separate stolen automobile cases











The Whitley County Grand Jury handed down indictments against four people Tuesday morning, in connection to a pair of stolen automobiles.

The grand jury charged Michael Joseph, 42, of London, and Joseph Wagers, 29, of Corbin with receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more.

On Dec. 11, they allegedly had a 2004 Jeep Liberty in their possession that had been reported stolen, according to their indictments.

The grand jury also indicted Wagers for first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having methamphetamine on that same date, according to his indictment.

In a separate unconnected indictment, the grand jury charged Tara Mae Smith, 19, and Kara L. Hyde, 21, both of Hamilton, Ohio, with receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more. On Dec. 24, they allegedly had a 2006 Buick LaCrosse in their possession, which had been reported stolen, according to their indictments.

According to its monthly report and indictments, the grand jury indicted seven other people Monday, including:

Justin Dodd, 31, of Williamsburg – theft of identity of another, and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Deloris Kelley, 30, and Matthew Goins, 28, both of Williamsburg – theft by unlawful taking valued at $500 or more (assorted merchandise owned by Jamie’s Furniture), and possession of stolen mail.

Sarah Richmond, 41, of Williamsburg ­– first-degree bail jumping (failed to appear in Whitley County court on Oct. 21 on felony charges).

Sarah Richmond, 41, of Williamsburg – first-degree bail jumping (failed to appear in Whitley County court on Nov. 26 on felony charges).

Hannah Storms Moore, 27, of Williamsburg – two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (forged United States currency in the amount of $10 and $50).

Roy Perkins, 62, of Williamsburg – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (.22 gauge long rifle).

Nicholas Smith, 20, of Corbin – third-degree burglary (garage), theft by unlawful taking item valued at $500 or more (2012 Polaris Razor), and first-degree criminal mischief (damage to garage doors and surveillance cameras).

The grand jury also issued no true bill, or no indictment, against Jeremy W. Partin in connection with an unlisted case, according to the grand jury report.