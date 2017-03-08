Grand jury hears evidence in Courtney Taylor murder case
By Mark White
Mark White 2017-03-08T15:14:15+00:00
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of murder in the death of her husband and two children.
A Williamsburg woman, who told police that she shot her husband on Jan. 13 because he had spent the majority of a cash settlement she received last year and who allegedly she shot her two daughters because she didn’t want them growing up without a mother and feeling unloved like she was, will likely find out on March 20 whether a Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted her.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.