By Mark White

A Williamsburg woman, who told police that she shot her husband on Jan. 13 because he had spent the majority of a cash settlement she received last year and who allegedly she shot her two daughters because she didn’t want them growing up without a mother and feeling unloved like she was, will likely find out on March 20 whether a Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted her.