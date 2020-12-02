Previous Story
Grand Jury hands down indictments in Knox County
Posted On 02 Dec 2020
Comment: 0
A Corbin man was indicted Friday in Knox County for allegedly holding a woman against her will and, repeatedly, abusing her.
Roy L. Garland, 38, was indicted on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with the incident.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us