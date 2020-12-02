Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Grand Jury hands down indictments in Knox County

Posted On 02 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Corbin man was indicted Friday in Knox County for allegedly holding a woman against her will and, repeatedly, abusing her.

Roy L. Garland, 38, was indicted on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with the incident.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County Grand Jury indicts seven Whitley County residents on various offenses

Posted On 21 Oct 2020
, By
0

Grand jury indicts Corbin man over pipe bomb

Posted On 21 Oct 2020
, By
0

Gray man charged with stealing car out of shopping center parking lot

Posted On 14 Oct 2020
, By
0

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to identify hemp thief

Posted On 13 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal