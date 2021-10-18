Grand jury clears Corbin Police officer of wrongdoing in February shooting











A Whitley County grand jury has cleared Corbin Police Corporal Steve Meadors of any wrongdoing in the February fatal shooting incident.

The grand jury returned, “no true bill” in the case, meaning it found insufficient evidence to return an indictment.

Kentucky State Police were called to investigate after Meadors shot and killed Phillip N. Davenport, 20, of Corbin, during an altercation at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Dogwood Cove off of Sanderlin Drive.

According to state police, Meadors, who lives on the street, had been contact by a neighbor in reference to a prowler complaint.

“The officer and Davenport became involved in an altercation, during which the officer discharged his agency’s issue firearm striking Davenport,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London.

Davenport was transported to Baptist Health Corbin where he was pronounced dead.

Meadors was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The results of the investigation were presented on October 4 with the grand jury having the option to return an indictment for murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide or no true bill.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Jr. said the presentation has been delayed by the retirement of Kentucky State Police Sgt. Duane Foley and then Bowling being unavailable for grand jury presentations in August and September because of trial preparation.

“I have been present for every homicide presentation since I have been in office,” Bowling said.