









Graceanna Jones Yetter, wife of the late Jerrold A. (Jay) Yetter, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born August 6, 1930, she was 89.

Graceanna was predeceased by her daughter, Holly Yetter Heiliger.

She is survived by her sister, Pam Jones Fox (Rev. Harry); son, David Yetter (Nancy); son, Todd Yetter (Renee); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was a longtime resident of Springfield, Ohio, relocated to Waverly, Ohio, and finally settled in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

A family memorial will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Activities Fund of Williamsburg Health and Rehab, Williamsburg, Kentucky for the staff that so lovingly took her into their hearts.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Yetter family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.