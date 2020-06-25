Grace on the Hill hosting car show, movie Friday night











Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church in Corbin is hosting its annual car show Friday night.

The event, now in its fourth year, is expected to draw in approximately 60 classic and custom vehicles that will be on display in the church parking lot.

In addition to the cars, Les Williamson, one of the event organizers, said church organizers will be offering food including pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches.

“We will have music playing over the speakers,” Williamson said.

There will also be a number of door prizes given away, including a flat screen television.

The car show will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Following that, Williamson said the church will be hosting a free screening of the 2011 movie, “Courageous.”

It tells the story of sheriff’s deputies in Georgia and their relationships with their families and members of the community, including an immigrant who is struggling to provide for his family, and the trials they face in their lives.

More information is available on the Grace on the Hill Facebook page.