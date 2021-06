Grace on the Hill Church’s Annual Car Show will be held this Friday, June 18th, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Besides the classic cars on display, there will be door prizes, a TV giveaway, local Barbecue, and a cruise through town.

The Forcht Bank “Ice Cream Machine” will be on hand giving out free ice cream.

Grace on the Hill Church is located at 1632 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin. Everyone is welcome to attend.