By Teresa Brooks

On Saturday, July 8th, nine youth and three adults from Grace On the Hill Church in Corbin left for a week long mission trip to serve the people of Woodbury, New Jersey thru Reach Ministries.

While there, the mission team will join over 400 other youth and adults and will be doing a variety of home repairs for people who cannot afford the materials or labor to have their homes repaired. The work crews will sleep and eat in a local high school.

The funds they have raised will be used for repair supplies for the homes they will work on and for their own food and cost for staying in the school.

Reach Ministries is a non-denominational ministry which teaches youth how to serve others thru service, how to form better relationships with those they serve and work with, and their own youth group.