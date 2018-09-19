Grace Health Women’s Care holds community open house













The state-of-the-art, 19,000 square feet Grace Health Women’s Care center officially opened in Corbin this week, and community members got a sneak peak of the facility last Wednesday prior to its official opening.

The clinic, located at the old Forest Lanes bowling alley in the Forest Hills Shopping Center, held an open house for the community and provided tours of the facility. It contains 26 exam rooms, a large central lobby and waiting area, meeting rooms, exclusive lounge areas for doctors and staff, and ultrasound rooms equipped with 3D and 4D ultrasound machines.

Grace Health Women’s Care is accepting new patients. Anyone interested is encouraged to call 606-528-4481