









Grace Goodhue Boggs, age 86, departed this life Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born on January 9, 1933, in Jackson County, KY, Mrs. Boggs graduated from McKee High School and Midway College. Following her marriage, she lived in Corbin, London, and Lexington, KY.

She worked in positions in McKee and Corbin, including Belks and Corbin Public Library, and supported her husband in his retail business. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Corbin, where she was active in the women’s group. She also was a leader in the Cumberland Falls Garden Club as well as being active in several community organizations. She will be remembered as an exceptional cook, avid gardener, and homemaker, who devoted her life as a loving caregiver to her son, Jeffrey Scott Boggs, who preceded her in death.

She also was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Witt; sisters, Lilah Witt, Marie Brandenburg, and Sara Cole; and brothers, John Witt, William Witt, Stanley Witt, and Ebb Witt.

Mrs. Boggs is survived by Julian Boggs, her loving husband of 66 years, and their family, son, Michael Boggs and wife, Patti, of Lexington, KY; daughter, Patricia Conrad and husband, Terry, of Dry Ridge, KY; granddaughter, Blair Bishop, husband, Zach, and son, Brooks of Lexington, KY; granddaughter, Liz Brown and husband, Scott, of Ghent, KY; and grandson, Jacob Boggs of Lexington, KY.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, KY. Interment will follow at Reynolds Cemetery in Tyner, KY.

Donations can be made to First Baptist Church in Corbin, KY.

Messages to family can be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.