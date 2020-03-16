Governor orders restaurants, bars to close in latest step to stop spread of coronavirus











Governor Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants across the state to close beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Restaurants may continue to serve carryout and delivery orders, and those with drive-throughs may also operate.

Bars are also subject to the closure order

“It’s not lost on me that most of these are small businesses,” Beshear said.

“I realize the impact it’s going to have but we have to take the steps necessary to protect our people,” he said.

Kentucky joins Ohio and Illinois in taking the step.

As of Sunday, 21 people across Kentucky have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with a Bourbon County man becoming the state’s first fatality from the virus.

Harrison and Jefferson County each have six cases. Five people have been diagnosed in Fayette County. Montgomery, Bourbon, Nelson and Clark County each have one case.