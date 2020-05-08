Governor encourages Corbin-area residents to utilize free COVID-19 testing in Corbin May 12-14











Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging southeastern Kentucky residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing that Kroger will be doing with drive-thru testing on Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14, in Corbin.

“Corbin, we need a lot more sign-ups. This is an area where we haven’t had a lot of testing. We need to make sure that we know the spread of this in the area,” Beshear noted.

There are still 300 spots available Tuesday, 350 spots available Wednesday, and 400 available Thursday at the Corbin testing site, Beshear said during his five o’clock press briefing Friday.

The Whitley County Health Department has announced on its Facebook page that the testing will take place at The Arena in Corbin.

You must register online at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.