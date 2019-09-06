Governor Bevin announces transportation funding for City of Barbourville, Knox County
During Wednesday’s Barbourville City Council meeting, Governor Matt Bevin announced $62,000 for the city of Barbourville for drainage replacement on Johnson Lane and $760,964 for Knox County in discretionary funding for area pavement improvements. The significant investment supports Governor Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell identified these roads as being among the most critical in the city.
“Knox County is very appreciative of Governor Bevin and his willingness to promote and enhance safe travel by funding our local roads and infrastructure,” said Judge-Executive Mitchell. “This funding enables us to maintain our local roads creating safer traveling for school buses and day-to-day travels back and forth to work.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.
“I’m pleased to learn that Knox County has received funding for these much-needed resurfacing projects,” said Sen. Robert Stivers. “I’d like to thank the Governor for working with the General Assembly to ensure that the budget prioritized funding road repairs throughout the Commonwealth. Nothing is more essential to a successful community than having safe roadways, and I look forward to the completion of this infrastructure upgrade.”
The Barbourville City Council and the Knox County Fiscal Court are responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse them for the projects.
Drainage replacement work will address:
- Johnson Lane (City Street 1033) — length of 800 feet
Resurfacing work will address:
- East Barbourville Street (Cournty Road 1351H)
- Callebs Creek Road (County Road 1068) — a distance of 1.2 miles
- Spruce Pine Road (County Road 1066) — a distance of 1.215 miles
- Little Bull Creek Road (County Road 1060) — a distance of 1.551 miles
- Arapaho Trail (County Road 1327) — a distance of 0.254 miles
- Jeffs Creek (County Road 1040) — a distance of 1.00 miles
- Moores Creek Road (County Road 1126) — a distance of 2.00 miles
- Callebs Creek Road (County Road 1068) — a distance of 0.630 miles
- Noahville Lane (County Road 1612) — a distance of 0.245 miles
- Noahville Lane Y (County Road 1612) — a distance of of 0.021 miles
- Elliott Branch Road (County Road 1270) — a distance of 0.731 miles
- West Wentworth Avenue (County Road 1418N) — a distance of 0.089 miles
- East Caldwell Street (County Road 1418M) — a distance of 0.171 miles
- Boone Way Street (County Road 1349F) — a distance of 0.100 miles
- Norvell Road (County Road 1421) — a distance of 0.687 miles
- Watch Road (County Road 1341) — a distance of 1.449 miles
- Higgins Road (CR 1323) — a distance of 0.924 miles