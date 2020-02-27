Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Governor Beshear: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky

Posted On 27 Feb 2020
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday that there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

In a press conference held at the Capitol in Frankfort and broadcast live on Facebook, Beshear said state health officials are currently monitoring anyone who has traveled from China to Kentucky within the last 14 days noting that number stands at 100.

“All but one is illness free,” Beshear said.

“The one person that showed symptoms tested negative,” he said.

Anyone else who may have recently returned from China is asked to avoid contact with the public and report any symptoms to public health officials.

According to the World Health Organization, symptoms of the virus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

“In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death,” WHO officials stated on the website.

Beshear said while there have been confirmed cases of the virus in other countries including Iran, Italy and South Korea, the number has limited and the risk of someone that has visited one of those places is low.

“We are prepared to monitor people returning from those countries if necessary,” Beshear said.

Beshear said the response is part of a national and global effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“I believe the federal government has done a good job of providing up to date information,” Beshear said.

To help provide new and accurate information as quickly as possible, state officials have set up a new website, http://kycovid19.ky.gov.

Beshear emphasized that the risk of contracting the coronavirus, like other communicable diseases, is based on exposure.

State health officials are advising residents to continue to take basic precautions including washing hands thoroughly, getting a flu shot, and avoiding public contact if you are sick and infectious by staying home from work or school.

