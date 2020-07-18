Governor Beshear announces 583 new COVID–19 cases on Saturday











Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 583 new COVID–19 cases in Kentucky Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 22,184.

Beshear noted that 583 is the second highest one-day total for the state since the first case was reported on March 6.

Beshear added that among the new cases are nine children under the age of five.

“That means it is a very dangerous time,” Beshear said.

“It can’t be explained away the increasing number of tests because the positivity percentage keeps going up,” Beshear added, noting the percentage was up to 4.66 percent from 4.19 percent positive on Friday.

Beshear emphasized on Friday that if the percentage reaches five percent, it would require rolling back the reopenings under federal guidelines.

Locally, the Whitley County Health Department did not provide an update on Saturday.

Officials stated that the next update would occur on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department announced one new case on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 152.

Of those cases, 68 remain active, while 84 have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 13 additional cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 252.

Friday’s new cases include:

32 year old male

• 68 year old female

• 81 year old male

• 29 year old female

• 27 year old female

• 25 year old female

• 45 year old female

• 19 year old female

• 39 year old female

• 73 year old male

• 42 year old male

• 66 year old female

• 18 year old female

Laurel County officials noted that seven of the cases that had required hospitalization were released on Friday, leaving six patients hospitalized.

There are currently 134 active cases in Laurel County

As of July 13, 5,956 Laurel County residents have been tested for COVID–19.

Knox County officials announced 15 residents tested positive on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 141 cases.

Officials noted that three of those new cases involve children.

The Lake Cumberland Regional Health District reported that there is one active case remaining among the 20 McCreary County residents that have tested positive for COVID–19.

Gov. Beshear again stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing face coverings as mandated by his executive order that went into effect on July 10.

Beshear noted that Saturday’s numbers are a reflection of approximately 14 days ago before the face coverings were mandated.

“It is what it is going to take if we want to save our economy, if we want to save lives, and if we want to get our kids back in school,” Beshear said. “It is just that simple!”

Beshear reported nine new deaths across the Commonwealth. One was in Simpson County, while the other five were in Logan County.

“We know how to beat COVID–19,” Beshear said. “Let’s get this done!”