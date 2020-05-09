Governor again encourages Corbin residents on Saturday to take advantage of free May 12-14 COVID-19 testing











For the second day in a row Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear again mentioned Corbin during his daily 5 p.m. COVID-19 press briefing.

Beshear is encouraging southeastern Kentucky residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing that Kroger will be doing with drive-thru testing on Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14, in Corbin.

“Tuesday there are still about 150 spots (available) in Corbin. The spots in Corbin are not filling up fast enough. This is an area where we need more tests, and there haven’t been enough tests,” Beshear said Saturday.

There are still 300 spots available Wednesday, and 450 available Thursday at the Corbin testing site, Beshear said during his five o’clock press briefing Friday.

“To all of our local leaders, to everybody out there, to anyone close by, to anyone, who wants to drive an hour, you can sign up now. You can get that slot. Please do,” Beshear added Saturday.

The Whitley County Health Department has announced on its Facebook page that the testing will take place at The Arena in Corbin.

You must register online at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.