Gov. Bevin, Sen. McConnell and others to speak at Lincoln Banquet Saturday in Corbin













The Fifth District Lincoln Club Banquet will be held this Saturday at The Corbin Center, and five local Republican leaders will be inducted into the club’s Fifth District Hall of Fame.

Selected as inductees into this year’s Hall of Fame are: J.C. Egnew, a long-time business leader in McCreary County; J.M. Hall, former Knox County Judge Executive; Carmolitta Morgan-Pace, Leslie County Circuit Clerk; Charles Long, Mayor of Booneville; and Kim McCann, a Boyd County attorney.

Keynote speakers at the banquet include U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.

The event is open to the public. General admission is $30. Anyone interested in reserving tables or individual tickets is encouraged to contact Andrea Begley at 606-275-2807, or by email at andreabegley12@gmail.com.

The banquet starts at 6:00 p.m. Business attire is expected.