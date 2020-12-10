Gov. Beshear: Time running out for Kentuckians to receive utility assistance











On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman highlighted an approaching deadline for eligible families to receive assistance to pay overdue utility bills.

The $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund helps those who are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric or gas bills due to COVID-19. Those who qualify can receive up to $500 for water and wastewater bills and up to $400 to pay gas or electric utility bills.

The fund expires on December 31, 2020, or earlier if the fund is depleted, so eligible Kentuckians should apply now. To date, $6.81 million has already been requested.

Team Kentucky is partnering with Kentucky’s Community Action Network to distribute these funds statewide. To receive funds, households must have an income up to 200% of the federal poverty line, have past due utility bills and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19.

“We know that many of the people who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic also face the highest utility bills relative to their total income,” Beshear said. “These one-time payments can make a huge difference in keeping the lights, water or heat on this winter. Kentuckians shouldn’t have to choose between feeding their families and keeping them warm.”

Applications can be found online by going to the Community Action Network of Kentucky website at www.capky.org or by calling 800-456-3452. Applications and the documentation needed to apply also can be obtained by visiting a Local Community Action Network of Kentucky office.

“We know there is great need and we are urging everyone who thinks they are eligible to apply for this funding,” said Goodman. “But please do it quickly. We don’t want you to miss out.”