Gov. Beshear reports 80 Kentucky counties now COVID–19 red zones











Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now COVID–19 incidence rate red zones.

“Virtually the entire state is seeing a surge,” Beshear said adding that 38 of the remaining 40 counties are now orange.

Russell and Owen counties are the two yellow counties.

Bell has the second highest incidence rate number at 80.7. However, that included 90 cases at the Bell County Forestry Camp, which is a minimum-security institution.

Monroe County in south central Kentucky had the highest incidence rate at 124.7.

Locally, Whitley County is at 44.5. Laurel County is at 58.7. Knox County is at 34.9. McCreary County at 16.6 is in the orange zone.

Beshear reported 69 counties with double digit new COVID–19 cases on Thursday and 2,318 new cases.

“There was a time when we heard 1,000 cases and it was striking,” Beshear said.

“It just shows that it is widespread and community spread.

“Beshear said in order to get control of the virus, more communities had to buy into the recommendations.

Those recommendations for communities in red counties include:

Schools holding virtual classes.

Visitation at long term care facilities being restricted.

Businesses allowing as many employees as possible to work from home.

Local and state governments moving everything but essential services online.

Postponing public and private events.

“We see more spread at family gatherings than anything else,” Beshear said.

“Following these recommendations is the best chance for you to get out of the red,” he added.

Beshear also reported that there are now 1,102 people hospitalized across the state, of which 291 are in intensive care.

This next week, we need a lot of work,” Beshear said. “If every community on this list can do this, we can have a very significant and serious impact on slowing and spreading the virus.”