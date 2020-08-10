Gov. Beshear recommends schools not reopen to in-person classes until September 28











Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that he is recommending students not return to in-person classes until September 28.

“Yes our kids are falling behind,” Beshear said, but noted the health and safety of them and faculty and staff is the paramount concern.

Beshear noted that the number of new cases increased by approximately 12,000 in the last three week, a substantial spike.

“The concept to try to resume in–person classes at a peak wouldn’t be safe and would defy logic,” Beshear said.

Beshear noted that with schools returning across the country, places where students have returned in-person have experienced a spike in the number of children with COVID–19.

“It is a myth that children don’t get it or can’t spread it,” Beshear said noting 100,000 children across the country were diagnosed in July.

Beshear said that despite him begging and pleading for Kentuckians not to go on vacation, families have continued to go to COVID–19 hotspots, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Destin, Florida

Corbin Schools Superintendent Dave Cox said there is a scheduled board meeting on Thursday and he had added the start date as a discussion item.

Corbin had previously approved moving the start of school back to September 9.

Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler sent out a message to all Whitley County students stating that classes would begin remotely.

Whitley County is scheduled to begin classes on August 26.

The Whitley County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday.

Williamsburg Independent School Superintendent Tim Melton said it would be on the agenda for the August 18 board meeting.

“Our biggest hurdle will be internet access,” Melton said noting the goal is to provide an equitable education.

Williamsburg had previously voted to move the beginning of classes back to September 8.

Families were to have the option of sending their children back to school in-person or having them attend virtually.

Melton said based on the surveys that had been returned, approximately 65 percent of students had planned to return in–person.