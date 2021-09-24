Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Gov. Beshear orders flag flown at half-staff for COVID victims

Posted On 24 Sep 2021
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags across Kentucky to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of the Kentuckians who have died from COVID–19.

As of Thursday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 8,466 deaths, of which 7,556 are confirmed.

Locally, Laurel County has suffered 104 COVID–19 related deaths. Whitley County is reporting 71 COVID–19 related deaths. Knox County has suffered 49 COVID–19 related deaths.

Beshear said 30 educators and K-12 school employees are among the state deaths.

The most recent was a 29-year-year-old teacher with Jenkins Independent Schools.

