Gov. Beshear announces funding for Fifth Street roundabout, Master Street sidewalk projects











During a trip to Whitley and Pulaski counties on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced two local transportation safety improvement projects in the Corbin area.

$750,000 has been allocated for the design and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Fifth Street Road, Black Diamond Road, and Ky. 3421, near Corbin Primary School.

Officials with the governor’s office noted that more than 20 crashes were recorded in the area between 2012 and 2018 because of the curve that restricts drivers’ vision.

In addition, officials noted that the roundabout will reduce vehicle speed and improve access to the school.

The second project involves $290,000 for the construction of a new sidewalk extension between Standard Ave. and Commonwealth Ave.

Pedestrian traffic in the area includes several residents who utilize walking aid devices, as well as motorized wheelchairs. The sidewalk will provide a safer route for them to navigate, officials noted.

“I appreciate the work of the administration in dealing with these road construction projects and moving them forward in the city of Corbin,” said Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, who represents Corbin.

“I would like to thank Gov. Beshear for his leadership and dedication to Eastern Kentucky. His commitment to investing in our needs will help our area move forward,” said Rep. Tom Smith, who represents parts of Corbin.