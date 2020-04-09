Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Beshear announces closure of Cumberland Falls State Park and Natural Bridge State Park

Posted On 09 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

During his daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he was ordering the closure of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Natural Bridge State Resort Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had to make the tough decision to close Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. Again, we are trying to keep as many of our state parks open for people to hike and get outside and get exercise. It helps with physical, emotional and intellectual health. Where we have seen crowds gather in a way to where we know we have to take action in those individual place we are taking action. So folks, let’s make sure we aren’t using state parks to congregate. Every where that we see that we will have to continue to take action,” Beshear said.

Last week, Beshear ordered that all state parks be closed nightly from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., and that all lodging and campgrounds at the state parks be closed.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Disability rights advocates ask governor to make sure those with disabilities have equal access to healthcare

Posted On 09 Apr 2020
, By
0

Historically Speaking the Spanish Flu actually started in Kansas

Posted On 09 Apr 2020
, By
0

Local hospital talk COVID-19 preparedness

Posted On 08 Apr 2020
, By
0

Whitley, Knox counties report first COVID-19 cases

Posted On 08 Apr 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal