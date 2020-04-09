Gov. Beshear announces closure of Cumberland Falls State Park and Natural Bridge State Park











During his daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he was ordering the closure of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Natural Bridge State Resort Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had to make the tough decision to close Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. Again, we are trying to keep as many of our state parks open for people to hike and get outside and get exercise. It helps with physical, emotional and intellectual health. Where we have seen crowds gather in a way to where we know we have to take action in those individual place we are taking action. So folks, let’s make sure we aren’t using state parks to congregate. Every where that we see that we will have to continue to take action,” Beshear said.

Last week, Beshear ordered that all state parks be closed nightly from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., and that all lodging and campgrounds at the state parks be closed.