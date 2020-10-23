Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Gov. Andy Beshear makes recommendations for Halloween activities

Posted On 23 Oct 2020
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to make a plan for Halloween trick-or-treating, whether they have children who will be participating, or they plan to give out candy.

“We need a plan because our kids are excited,” Beshear said adding that it is just over a week until communities hold trick-or-treating. “Now is the time to make a plan and explain it to the kids.”

Beshear advised Kentuckians to keep groups of trick-or-treaters small and make sure the groups to do not extend beyond family members, maintain six feet of distance from other groups, and frequently sanitize their hands.

In addition, Beshear advised that trick-or-treaters keep the number of houses they visit to a minimum.

“Allow them to get the experience,” Beshear advised noting that the Center for Disease Control has recommended no trick-or-treating at all.

“I know parents and kids like to be in larger groups. It is not safe this year,” Beshear said.

He said trick-or-treaters should wear their COVID–19 masks.

For those handing out candy, Beshear recommended that they not hand out the candy directly. Instead, place the candy at the end of the driveway or near the front door where the trick-or-treaters may take a piece of candy without contact.

“It will spread the virus,” Beshear said of residents handing out candy.

“Stay on the other side of the door,” he advised.

Once trick-or-treaters return home, Beshear said the candy wrappers should be wiped down with disinfecting wipes before the children handle it.

While acknowledging that many adults enjoy Halloween as well, Beshear said there should be no large masked gatherings or parties.

“It’s a sacrifice, but I’d like to think it’s a small sacrifice to better protect our people, our children and our seniors,” Beshear said of minimizing or avoiding Halloween activities this year.

Local trick-or-treating hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 31 in Corbin, and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Williamsburg and Whitley County.

