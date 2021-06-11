









Gorman McKinley Frazier, 80, of Woodbine, KY gained his Angel wings and made his flight from his earthly home to his Heavenly home on Monday, June 8, 2021.

Gorman was born on June 16, 1940 in Gatliff, KY to the late Thomas and Lottie (Carroll) Frazier. He was 1 of 12 children.

He was a devoted member of South Park United Baptist Church in Corbin, KY for 40 years where he was the sound engineer. He loved working in the church and praising the Lord. On May 31, 1992, he became an ordained deacon and continued serving until his passing.

On May 16, 1959 he was united in marriage to Muriel Faye Eaton and to this union they were blessed with six children.

Gorman was a skilled carpenter and craftsmen all of his life. He loved solving puzzles and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved camping with his family and friends and spending time outdoors. He served three terms as a Whitley County School Board member from 1976-1988. He was an active volunteer firefighter at Woodbine Fire Department for over 10 years. He was the sound engineer for the family gospel group, The Jubilee Singers for over 20 years.

Gorman never met a stranger and loved telling stories. He loved to laugh and was always smiling. He could make some mean homemade biscuits and gravy. He loved watching his “Westerns” and telling everyone all about them. He loved being with his family and friends. He was an avid Kentucky Basketball fan and very rarely missed watching a game.

Gorman’s Christian life was as beautiful and abundant as the gardens he would grow every year. He has been an influence to so many people throughout his life and his legacy will live on forever in all who have known him.

Gorman was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lottie Frazier, bothers Claude Frazier, Lloyd Ray Frazier, Clyde (Irene) Frazier, Norman “Bay” (Helen) Frazier, sisters Naomi “Ruth” (Daniel “Buck”) Morgan, Marcella (Ivary) Anderson and baby girl Elaine Frazier.

Gorman’s life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Ricky Wayne (Debbie) Frazier of Woodbine, KY, Kimberly Marie (Howard) Gray of Corbin, KY, Anna Jane Jones of Woodbine, KY, Martha Lynn Logan of Woodbine, KY and Alice Faye (Harold Jr.) Barton of Rockholds, KY; his grandchildren: Chris (Amy) Gray of Keavy, KY, Stacy (Nathan) Mullins of Asheville, NC, Kristy (Russell) Brown of Rockholds, KY, Danielle (Brian) Hill of Rockholds, KY, Brian (Monica) Logan of Rockholds, KY, Lyndsey (Andrew) Robinson of Versailles, KY, Levi Barton of Corbin, KY, Madison Smith of Corbin, KY and Malarie Smith of Hart County, KY; his great-grandchildren: Bristol, Eastyn and Robbie Hill, Ethan, Eli and Elam Gray, Oakleigh and Presleigh Logan, Caleb Brown, and Sebastian and Anna Grace Mullins; and his siblings: Bill (Mary Dee) Frazier of Wofford, KY, Ben (Edith) Frazier of Rockholds, KY and Jean Frazier of Wofford, KY; as well as an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones who will mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Friday, June 11, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Cole, Rev. Wesley Duncan and Rev. Vernon Reynolds officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Young’s Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Levi Barton, Chris Gray, Brian Hill, Brian Logan, Andrew Robinson, Daryl Parker, Nathan Mullins, Russell Brown, Richie Wynn, and Don Reedy.

Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.