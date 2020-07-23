









Gorman McKiddy, age 75, of East Highway 904, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 9, 1945 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late William and Verna (Peace) McKiddy.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nona Moore; and brothers, Arliss McKiddy, Lawrence McKiddy and Billy McKiddy.

He is survived by his wife, Junie McKiddy of Williamsburg, Kentucky; son, Arlis Paul McKiddy of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; grandson, Collin James McKiddy of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; two brothers, Rev. Norman McKiddy and Rev. Clarence McKiddy (Bobbie), all of Williamsburg, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Debbie Rickett (Paul) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Friday, July 24, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Chris Sasko officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Gatliff Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.