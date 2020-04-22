Gordon Hill Circle K reopens with new restrictions











The Circle K on Gordon Hill in Corbin reopened Saturday after being closed due to an employee being diagnosed with COVID–19.

Company officials closed the store Thursday after learning that the employee, who had last worked at the store on April 7, had contracted the virus.

Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein said company officials called in an outside cleaning company to conduct a thorough cleaning of the store.

Other employees who had been working alongside the affected employee underwent a quarantine period.

“Anyone who visited the store between April 5 and 7 and begins feeling ill should contact their primary care provider,” Rein said.

“We see no high risk to anyone involved,” Rein said. “We just ask people to continue to follow CDC recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID–19.

The store has instituted additional safeguards to help prevent the spread of COVID–19. The most recent is a limit of 10 people, including employees, in the store at any given time.