











Goldie Pauline Young, 83, of Middleton, OH passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the Hospice of Hamilton in Hamilton, OH.

She was born on January 17, 1934 in Youngs Creek, to the late Leander A. Young and Vicie (Ridner) Young.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Smith and seven brothers, Herman Young, Sherman Young, Wade Young, Curtis Young, Avery Ridner, Maynard Young and Raymond Young.

She is survived by two sisters, Anna Smith of Middletown, OH and Rosa Lee Rose and her husband Olan of Middletown, OH; several nieces an nephews; a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, December 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Ellis officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Wolf Pit Cemetery in Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.