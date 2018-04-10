Golden Family Reunion scheduled for April 27-29













The Golden Family Reunion will celebrate their 22nd year of gathering this year.

The reunion will be held Friday, April 27 and extend through Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Starting on Friday, April 27 the Golden Family will meet at the Cumberland Inn in Williamsburg from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday’s meeting will be the sharing of genealogy information, photos, and family stories, etc. Also the old Bible of Stephen Golden, born 1766, son of Richard Golden, will be on display,

Then on Saturday, April 28, the family will gather at Golden’s Creek starting at 8:30 a.m., on the original Stephen Golden and Hannah Helms home land and family cemetery. At 11:30 a.m. the family will gather for a group picture followed by the noon pot luck meal.

The annual auction, (donated items by family members), will follow the meal.

Afterwards, several very talented musicians will be on hand to play and sing. Plan to come have some fun with the Golden family cousins! Bring food to share, a lawn chair and a musical instrument to join in the celebration. Saturday’s day will end when the last person departs.

On Sunday, April 29, those staying at Cumberland Inn and others who would like to join, will meet for breakfast at the Inn and depending on everyone’s schedule the group may do more. Contact Carol to arrange further plans.

The descendents of the Golden’s Family goes all the way back to the year of 1725, and includes many families scattered throughout the United States including Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana, Illinois, and Texas.

For more information contact Carol Golden at (865) 376-7141 before April 25.