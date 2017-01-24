By Mark White

A Golden Alert has been issued for a Ohio man, who went missing at the Kentucky Welcome Center off I-75 early Tuesday morning.

Randall Alan Walker, 54, disappeared about 3 a.m. at the northbound rest area near the Kentucky/Tennessee line.

Walker is bi-polar when off his medications, which he left behind in the vehicle he was traveling in along with his cane, according to the alert.

Walker was traveling with family and they were separated at the Welcome Center, according to the alert.

Walker is a white male, who is 5’8” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short gray hair, brown eyes and multiple scars on his back from surgeries.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, a black fleece jacket and hiking boots.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is working the case currently, and is searching near the Welcome Center along with South Whitley Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire and Rescue, the Kentucky Emergency Management area manager and Whitley County Emergency Management.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County E911 by calling 911 or 549-6017.