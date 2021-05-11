Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Golden Alert issued for Williamsburg man

Posted On 11 May 2021
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 46-year-old male who has been missing since 9 a.m. on May 7.

James B. McDonnell Jr. is a Williamsburg resident, and he was last seen on London Ave. in Williamsburg.

McDonnell is a 5 foot and 4 inches tall, white male with blue eyes and is bald.

He did not take additional clothing when he left the residence on London Ave. in a maroon 2004 Ford F-150.

According to the alert, McDonnell left a required medication at the residence.

Anyone with information or questions is asked to call Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017.

 

