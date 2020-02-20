Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County teenager











Whitley County E-911 officials have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Whitley County juvenile, who requires daily cardiac medication.

Perry E. Reed is a 17-year-old, 5’5”, 124-pound male with a light complexion.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a scar on his chest. In addition, Reed has multiple tattoos on his arms and legs.

Reed has been missing since Feb. 18, and disappeared from 300 Lloyd Meadors Road in Williamsburg.

Officials believe a possible destination for Reed is the Somerset area.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Foley is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County E-911 on its non-emergency number at (606) 549-6017.