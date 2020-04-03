Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing Rockholds teen

Posted On 03 Apr 2020
Law enforcement and emergency personnel in Whitley County are searching the Rockholds community for a runaway teen girl.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the 16-year-old was last seen at her home on Underwood Cemetery Road, off of Ky. 26, at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday.

Whitley County E–911 officials identified the teen at McKenzie Ledbetter.

She is described as white, 5’3”, 94 pounds, with a thin build, light complexion, blonde hair with brown roots, and blue eyes.

She has a pierced nose and a double heart outline tattoo on her wrist.

“She is a foster child, but she had reportedly been pretty happy here,” Moses said when asked what may have led her to run away.

Rockholds firefighters, Woodbine Search and Rescue, Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, and Williamsburg Police began the search Friday morning after she was reported missing at 9:50 a.m.

“She has medication that needs to be taken,” Moses said.

Anyone with information concerning Ledbetter’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E-911 using the 911 system or through the non-emergency number at (606) 549-6017.

