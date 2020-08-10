Golden Alert issued for missing Rockholds man











Whitley County E-911 has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Rockholds man with dementia, and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Matthew Nichols 63, is believed to have walked off from his 90 Underwood Road residence about 8 p.m. Sunday, and is known to wander near the roadway and into the woods, according to the alert.

In addition to having dementia, Nichols is a diabetic, has high blood pressure, and is on various medications for these health conditions.

Nichols is a 5’9” tall white male, who weighs about 171 pounds. He has a medium build, a fair complexion, gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt, blue jeans with black belt, and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Nichols whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County E-911 either through 911 or through the E-911 non-emergency number, which is 549-6017.