Golden Alert issued for Corbin man













A Golden Alert has been issued for a Corbin man last seen Tuesday afternoon at his home.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said 85-year-old Albert Lewis left his home on Whitney Court off of North Ky. 1123 at approximately 3:30 p.m. He is driving a tan colored 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Kentucky tag 567-JYR.

Lewis reportedly suffers from mental disabilities.

Lewis is described as a white male, 5’ 11”, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and balding hair. He was last seen wearing navy pants and a plaid shirt.

Anyone with information concerning Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Travis Napier is continuing the investigation.