GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Richardson’s funeral











Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday for a Williamsburg woman, who was killed outside her home Friday morning, and a GoFundMe page has been set up by the victim’s family to help pay for funeral expenses.

Wanda Richardson’s funeral service is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Richardson Cemetery on Betty West Road.

For complete obituary information, see page B-3 in this week’s edition of the News Journal.

Richardson, 58, was killed at her Betty West Road home, and her nephew, Michael Lee Worley, 40, has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Richardson’s daughter, Gina Baker, set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $5,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

“I want to start by saying that our family will forever be broken cause a very special lady was taken from us. Wanda Richardson was a beautiful soul. She loved hard and was the family guardian. She was always family oriented and went out of her way to help the ones she loved. Her laugh alone would have the entire room rolling with her. She cared about everyone so wholeheartedly and the world will never be the same,” Baker wrote.

“Our family is shaken from the loss of her but the way her life ended was tragic for not only our family, but the entire community. The biggest devastation for our family is knowing our own blood took her life for no reason. We will never truly know why or understand. The only thing we are left with is evidence of her struggles and wondering minds as to what she had to face with this monster. Wanda helped everyone that she ever came in contact with so, in return, we ask in lieu of flowers for her memorial to donate to her children to help cover funeral services.”

If donations can’t be made to the GoFundMe, then please make the donation directly to Croley Funeral Home, Baker wrote on the GoFundMe page.

As of Tuesday morning, 11 people had donated $390, according to the GoFundMe page.

To make a GoFundMe donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/wanda-richardson.