









Gloria Ann Scheer Morgan died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 14, 2018 in Butte, Montana.

Gloria was born on September 15, 1947 to George and Myrtle Scheer in Mt. Clemons, MI.

Gloria was a kind and wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She showed compassion and love to people and animals alike. She delighted in giving to others, especially her grandchildren. She is deeply missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Charles Scheer and sister, Geraldine Guiney.

Gloria is survived by her two children Tim Morgan of Corbin, KY and Mary (Jenny) Morgan of Butte, MT; three grandchildren, Ben (Breanna) Morgan of Corbin, KY; Parker Morgan and Nellie Morgan of Butte, MT; sister, Darlene (Ronald) Pemberton; brothers, George (Mary Ann) Scheer and Robert (Bev) Scheer; many nieces, nephews and their families, and her beloved dog, Pepper.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Fechette Sr. at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Rd,, Clinton Township, Michigan on August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.